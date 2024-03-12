Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England

My wife has family in England, and we have now visited four times. The second-to-last trip was in 1995, though, and she wanted to go again in 2019, which we did from late April to early May. On two of the previous trips, we visited Stonehenge, and I was using my old Konica TC film camera. Back in the 1980s, you could still just wander up to the stones as you please and see or photograph them as you like.

For the 25 or so years that I had the Konica, there were only two times ever that the film did not advance through the camera. Those were the two visits to Stonehenge, so I never had a single photo of my own from there.

By the 3rd trip, the stones had been lightly fenced off, and you could only see them from beyond the outer circle.

Before our last trip, we had learned that (for an extra fee) they take two groups in to walk among the stones before regular hours. We made a booking to do this, and on the morning of our visit, we had very good conditions. The photos I took that day were vastly better than anything I might have had from 30-odd years ago.

