Lago Antorno, Dolomites, Italy

In mid-June of 2018, I was in the Dolomites with friends on a photo tour. We stayed a couple of days after the end of the tour, and, following a suggestion from the tour guide, we headed to Lago Antorno.

I was amazed by this small lake set in its mountain setting. The spring flowers in the foreground, the reflections on the water and the gorgeous mountains in the background all come together for a memorable image.

I set up my tripod and fitted my wide-angle lens. To compose and frame the image, I used a 36 mm (35mm eq) focal length. As usual, I overexposed by a full stop to have a perfect histogram (ETTR).

During that trip, I took great images; here is one published on my VIP page.

