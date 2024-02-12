    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Geneseo, New York, USA
    By Anthony Ryan

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    I have been waiting for years to get the right conditions for this composition of two old giant trees out in the farmlands of western New York. This past January, a snowstorm rolled through the area, and I knew there might be an opportunity to capture these close friends with a blanket of snow.

    Upon arriving at the scene, with the snow falling, the trees had been perfectly isolated from their backdrop. I used my 100-500mm lens to frame the shot. To my surprise, a family of deer ran through the distant background as I captured several frames of this wintery scene!


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®