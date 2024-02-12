Geneseo, New York, USA

I have been waiting for years to get the right conditions for this composition of two old giant trees out in the farmlands of western New York. This past January, a snowstorm rolled through the area, and I knew there might be an opportunity to capture these close friends with a blanket of snow.

Upon arriving at the scene, with the snow falling, the trees had been perfectly isolated from their backdrop. I used my 100-500mm lens to frame the shot. To my surprise, a family of deer ran through the distant background as I captured several frames of this wintery scene!

