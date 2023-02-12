Banff National Park in Infrared, Alberta, Canada

I recently had a Nikon Z5 converted to 830nm infrared, and this past January was my first real outing with the new toy. A drive up Highway 93 in Canada's wonderful Banff National Park seemed like the best place to take if to a test drive.

Most photographers aim for the blue and golden hours at the start and end of each day; throw in partly cloudy conditions, and you are in heaven, right? But what about the rest of the day? Well, that's where infrared shines - the brighter, the better.

This particular picture is brought to you as it was straight-out-of-camera (the only edit was a re-size as per contest guidelines). I set the in-body picture controls to monochrome, bumped contrast and sharpness by +1, and selected R for the red filter deep in the monochrome menu to blacken those skies, and here you go (Robert's your father's brother and all that). All that was missing was a little "partly cloudy".

I think I have found my niche... what say you?

