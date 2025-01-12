Heceta Head Lighthouse, Oregon, USA

In July 2016, I went to the Oregon Coast to celebrate my 56th birthday at Cannon Beach. Along the way, I visited Haceta Head Lighthouse.

Named for its crowning feature, the iconic Heceta Head Lighthouse, this park also features a historic bed and breakfast, a sheltered beach that's easy to access from the parking lot, and a challenging and scenic hike along a section of the Oregon Coast Trail.

Heceta Head Lighthouse is 206 feet above the Pacific Ocean. Its iconic 56-foot tower and stunning setting make it one of the most photographed landmarks on the Oregon Coast. The light atop the tower was first illuminated in 1894. Its automated beacon, seen 21 miles from land, is rated as the strongest light on the Oregon coast.