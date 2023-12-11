Tua River, Frechas, Mirandela, Braganca, Tras Os Montes, Portugal

Planes are common trees in the north and centre of Portugal, cultivated in gardens, parks, and along roadsides, and can grow spontaneously on the banks of permanent watercourses. The commonest species is Platanus hispanica (the London plane), a hybrid between P. orientalis and P. occidentalis, cultivated in Europe since the 16th and 17th centuries. They are deciduous trees. In autumn, the large and palmated leaves acquire shades of yellow, orange and brown before falling, giving a wonderful scenic effect.

While walking along the banks of the Tua River last November, with the river overflowing with water, I was delighted to see some large plane trees in the middle of the river, full of colourful leaves, firmly planted in the riverbed and finely resisting to the rushing water current, that I tried to convey in this image using a very low speed.

