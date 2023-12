Dead Horse Point, Utah, USA

This ancient, twisted Juniper has survived hundreds of years above the Colorado River west of Moab, Utah. It's a frequent stop I make during sunrise photography at Dead Horse Point State Park. The morning light provides dramatic color for this composition.

I do not always use the rule of thirds in landscape photography. On this cold November morning, I emphasize the leading lines to the subject and the warmth of the morning sun. Mother Nature provides a beautiful backdrop of exciting storm clouds.

