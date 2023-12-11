    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Dead Horse Point, Utah, USA

    By Bryan Haile

    This ancient, twisted Juniper has survived hundreds of years above the Colorado River west of Moab, Utah. It's a frequent stop I make during sunrise photography at Dead Horse Point State Park. The morning light provides dramatic color for this composition.

    I do not always use the rule of thirds in landscape photography. On this cold November morning, I emphasize the leading lines to the subject and the warmth of the morning sun. Mother Nature provides a beautiful backdrop of exciting storm clouds.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®