Sol Duc River, Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

This photo was taken during a workshop in Olympic National Park. The Sol Duc valley is part of a temperate rainforest and in fall is a rich, verdant location prime for intimate landscapes; the rainy weather saturated the colors and provided ideal soft, diffused light.

The Sol Duc River flows through a deep chasm just downstream of this location and the roar of the river and mists formed by the turbulence created an ideal atmosphere for capturing the motion of water riffles, though the rain made the trail and riverbank challenging to traverse.

I found a location across from this moss-covered boulder and experimented with several shutter speeds, eventually settling on the exposure you see here. There are unlimited photographic opportunities in the park, ranging from rainforests, to mountains, to rugged shoreline.

