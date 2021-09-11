Papagayo Peninsula, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This picture is from Costa Rica's Papagayo Peninsula in the province of Guanacaste. It was taken at sunset time during the raining season on the month of October. The beauty of nature in this country is just amazing and it can only compare to the kindness of their people!

This capture was really a lucky shot! I had been waiting all evening under the rain and without a single ray of light, and then, for 30 seconds, the sky just opened up giving me little time to react! Clouds were moving so fast that 20 seconds later it was raining like crazy again..! I didn't even had the time to take more than two shots..! This time around patience paid off!

