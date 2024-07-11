Stokksness, Iceland

One of my most inspiring places as a photographer is Stokksness in Iceland. This area has very photogenic mountains called Vestrahorn and literally endless possibilities for a great foreground. Hours and days can pass, and I never get tired or bored shooting there.

When we arrived at the location the day before, there was a very strong wind and a cloud covered more than half of a mountain. I wanted to try to shoot Aurora there but failed.

The next day, the weather calmed down, and I had an opportunity to shoot. I found an interesting, balanced composition with nice sand textures.

