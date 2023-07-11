Death Valley National Park, California, USA

I had left in the dark to get out to the dunes by daybreak. My photography partner started climbing the dunes while I worked a more circumferential route. This simple composition stood out to me after crossing to the backside of the main dune field. It was still blue hour when I captured the scene looking toward the east.

To fully display the tonality of the dunes, I spread the highlights out on the right side of the histogram while leaving the pinkish tones from the blue hour as they were.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now