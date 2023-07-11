Anglesea, Victoria, Australia

This photo was taken in the middle of winter on the south coast of Victoria, Australia, in the small town of Anglesea.

I was experimenting with the camera's dynamic range and looking for compositions that detailed contrast. At the time, this was a relatively new concept, and I was unsure how to handle the conditions. I ended up with multiple exposures for each composition I found as I tried to find the right balance.

As soon as I snapped the first shot of this scene, I liked what I saw. I loved the angles, the simplicity, and the obvious temperature contrasts. But unfortunately, at that stage of my journey, my postproduction skills were very limited, and the image, initially, didn’t get the treatment it deserved.

Now, nearly 4 years later, I took another swing at it and am much happier with the new edit.

