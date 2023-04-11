Willamette National Forest, Oregon, USA

I have driven past this place many times over the past five or six years and always thought I should pull off the highway and make the effort to climb through the deep snow nearby to capture this scene.

One afternoon when driving through, the late afternoon light was just right, and the winter snow wasn't too deep where I needed to find the right frame. However, the work it took to get into position (without snow shoes at the time) was definitely worth the effort.

Oregon is known for these scenes, and I thought this one perfectly sums up our state in one frame. What a beautiful forested land we have!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now