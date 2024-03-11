Hillsboro Beach, FL, USA

This was an early morning jaunt, about 5 AM. It was rather precarious, as the rocks were very slippery, and there was talk about sharks swimming right by as we were wading in the water. Trying to balance on the rocks while fighting against the cold water, which was attempting to upend me, was difficult.

It was also very tricky to hold all of my equipment while keeping it dry among the moving currents. Proper shoes had to be worn to climb the boulders and find a rock that would support my tripod. The reflection of the lighthouse was definitely an added bonus!

