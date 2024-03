Fort Worth, Texas, USA

The conditions for this photo were perfect. It was a crisp foggy evening and I had just discovered the magic of long exposure images.

I was on the lookout for a watery scene to practice this new skill. This little pond with a little waterfall hidden away in a park I visited frequently was the perfect subject. I did not have an ND filter at the time, so I had to improvise by stopping all the way to f/22, and ISO 100. I was very pleased with the results

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now