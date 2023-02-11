Hoh Rain Forest, Olympic Peninsula, Washington State, USA

We spent a week on the Olympic Peninsula and it rained almost every day. No surprise. These ferns and this light are pretty typical of rich polarized color and soft light we encountered almost every day. The rain forest is almost always a great place for photography. Pretty easy to grab a slew of nice photos right on these easy walking trails. Other than cold feet feet and a van filled with pine needles and other forest detritus the rain forest doesn't disappoint.

