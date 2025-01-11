The Calf, Dursey Head, Ireland

In August 2019, I was invited to help a friend sail his 56-foot yacht from Dunstaffnage on the West Coast of Scotland, around the Atlantic side of Ireland and down into Bantry Bay. At the far south of Ireland, just off Dursey Head, are three small islands—' The Bull', 'The Cow', and 'The Calf'. All are very impressive as large lumps of rock, but frankly, they should be avoided at all costs!

As we passed the islands, one at a time, the sea state was such that each island disappeared from view as the boat rolled off the top of one wave into a trough before being lifted onto the next wave. So this particular shot was taken at the top of a wave, just as we passed 'The Calf'.

Taking it was very much a question of hanging on as best I could, with both arms wrapped firmly around the boat's guard rails and my feet placed firmly in the cockpit. The history of the lighthouse is worth mentioning.

The original lighthouse was constructed in 1866 of cast iron but was badly damaged in a storm in 1869 when part of its balcony and the main light (consisting of candles and oil lamps) were swept away. The top of the lighthouse was rebuilt but was swept away again in 1881. Fortunately, the six keepers were in the lighthouse base - though it was 12 days before conditions had improved enough for them to be rescued.

The lighthouse was eventually replaced by that of 'The Bull', the construction of which was completed in 1889 and is still operating. Needless to say, sailing so close to 'The Calf' was an experience I will never forget. Neither will I cease to admire and respect those brave men who built the many lighthouses around the UK coast and those who manned them. Since 2003, all the UK lighthouses have been operated automatically.