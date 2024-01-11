    Search
    Oxarafoss, Pingvellir, Iceland
    By Pete Rowbottom

    I love taking intimate landscape images showing details just as much as the bigger vista images; when the chance presents itself as it did here, the overall scene was great, but the tiny details would get lost in the bigger picture, so I set about getting right in amongst the freezing scene to see what could be picked out.

    This was the result, with the water still flowing between the 2 sets of jaws of the 'ice beasts' on either side of the river.

    People often ask me about aperture choice in shots; this isn't focus-stacked. I just upped it to f/14 to compensate for the slight loss of DOF at 70mm length, I could probably have gotten away with f/11, but seeing as it was snowing heavily and freezing cold, I wanted it in the bag and not get home to find a soft image, as the entire image was taken with detail in mind.


