Alaska, Holkhum Bay/Norfolk, USA

The vistas were more gorgeous with every new mile and corner of the boat. Tracy Arm Fjord beyond Holkham Bay offered cliffs with mountain goats, glaciers, and these amazing carved icebergs. Mother Nature even threw in a surprise, an Aurora one night.

I finally made the Alaska trip with my son. We love photography and scenic trips, particularly when views are full of amazing ice flows and creatures from jellyfish to whales. I do not normally like the cold, but I barely noticed it on this trip. The beauty of the mountains, the ice, and the glaciers was breathtaking.

