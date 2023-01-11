Winter Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA

There is something magical about being in the mountains in winter, especially after a fresh snowfall covers the landscape in pure white.

After climbing to a mountaintop in the Adirondacks and photographing a colorful sunset, I lingered on the snowy summit long after the color had faded from the sky, listening to the wind whip through the snowy trees.

Evergreens caked with snow are one of my favorite winter photography subjects, and I am always amazed by their ability to withstand the weight of accumulated snow. I was particularly drawn to how these two trees framed a distant mountain, and I took this photo to cap off an incredible winter day in the mountains.

