Nash Point, Llantwit Major, Glamorgan, Wales

There are many beautiful parts of the South Wales coast to photograph or just to visit and soak up the majestic atmosphere. This particular location, Nash Point, is one of my favourites and has a large area of rock ledges and large stones exposed at low tide and is full of potential compositions, from wide-angle views to include the rugged cliffs to close-up detail shots amongst the rock pools. Care needs to be taken, though, with an incoming tide as it comes in fast. The rocks here can also be very slippery.

My day began here, but as it had been high tide, very little of the beach was exposed, so I left to explore further along the coast. It had struck me that this cove would work well with the setting sun, so I made my way back here well before sunset and started to find a good location. A bank of clouds began to settle on the horizon, and I was near to giving up when it lifted just enough for the sun to cast a beautiful light on the rocks and illuminate the underside of the clouds.

I chose a 5-second exposure to blur the outgoing tide and give it a dream-like quality as it washed around the still-wet stones.

