Bark Lake, Quebec, Canada

Picture Story

In August of 2014, I was fishing for walleye in the Cabonga reservoir. At noon, I landed on the shore of a small island located on Bark Lake for my lunch. During preparation, the little block of clouds and their reflection on the lake caught my attention. The calmness of the lake and the perfect reflection epitomized the impact of the open space. As I didn’t carry my tripod on fishing trips, I took the image with my camera handheld and I exposed to the right (ETTR) to capture the beauty of the place.

For such a trip, I always carry a long focal lens in addition to my wide-angle. You may encounter wildlife such as bear, moose, deer and bald eagles.

