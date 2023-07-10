Rocks and water at the Waterlandse Dijk near Uitdam, Waterland, The Netherlands. But it could be anywhere in the world. Water is universal by nature. It is the source of life. I love to spend hours watching it, listening to its soothing sound. This part of the Netherlands contains many water features, from small streams to large basins such as the Markermeer. This picture was taken at the base of the dike surrounding the Markermeer in the village of Uitdam. This section of the Waterlandse Dijk (the dike) is currently being reinforced so that Waterland will be safe for the next decades.

