Mattinata, Foggia, Puglia, Italy

The Baia delle Zagare is one of the most beautiful beaches in Puglia, Italy. Unfortunately, the only way to get there is to spend the night in a couple of luxury resorts facing the Baia or by boat. The town of Mattinata also gives 20 permits/day for walking through the resort and going there. However, getting those was very difficult, and when we were there, the season was off. So, if you want to see the baia, you need to walk on the Trail of Lovers that follows the coast, which gives you the opportunity to take images of the baia.

I arrived at the blue hour, and in a few minutes, the sun was lighting the two sea stacks. I got a couple of images, but I am happy that the sky was covered with clouds, and I got a softer light for this image. The blue water is typical of this area and impressive.

