Clearing Fog On Pfeiffer Rocks, Big Sur, California, USA

Pfeiffer Beach in Los Padres National Forest is showcased for its Keyhole Rock features and the unique patterns of purple sand at low tide. Many flock to the arched rock every year when the setting sun lines up with the arch opening of the rock near the beach. Purple beaches are an uncommon geological phenomenon caused by large amounts of almandine-pyrope garnet that contains manganese in the local sediment deposited from the cliffs above the beach. It is not a location to be missed while visiting Big Sur.

I have often been to Pfeiffer Beach and seen it in different lighting and atmosphere conditions. This image was taken on a morning when the marine fog layer was hovering in and out over the beach, completely occluding the view at times. I waited to take this shot until the fog had lifted enough to sit like a shroud over the rocks and the adjacent peak.

I used my trusty 5D at 1/100sec to leave some sense of movement in the water. I needed to stop down to f20 for the correct exposure. This image was captured handheld, with my bare feet tickled in the ripples and purple sand.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now