Lower Mud Bay Beach, Haines, Alaska, USA

Growing up in Portland, OR, and being around constant traffic and tall buildings, it was a rare occurrence to be able to really enjoy a sunset. After moving to Alaska ten years ago, I found myself in constant awe of the sunsets and nature surrounding us. This image is of the local "dog beach" during a relaxing night at home. My husband was grilling, and I, as noted before, found myself in awe of that night's sunset. I grabbed my camera, made my way across the street from our lodge, and set up my tripod in slippers standing in the Northern Lynn Canal. During this, I thought to myself how grateful I was to have such an option, to be able to just run across the road and have such a fantastic view at our front door.

Thank you, Southeast Alaska; you never disappoint.

