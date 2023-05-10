Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen, California, USA

The Sonoma Valley Regional Park, near Glen Ellen, is a 220-acre park that I've hiked throughout. The mist was just rising off the Damselfly Pond on this particular morning. Near first light, the mist was very heavy, but as the sun rose, it burned off within 30 min.

The pond is surrounded by majestic oaks, but these two stood out alone. I imagined them to be like two sisters on the playground of a new school, so I named it 'Sisters'. I liked the composition with my camera pointing down at the lake, as opposed to level, and it gave it sort of an optical illusion - almost like the opposite shoreline is somehow floating in the sky.

