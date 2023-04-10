The Trees, Loch Tulla, Scotland

I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands a couple of years ago. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions to plan the trip, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website. https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/category/ebooks

During our week in Glencoe, as the book suggested, we headed for Loch Tulla one day.

Arriving by the main road near the loch, I was amazed to see the layers of trees immersed in the magic fog and the layers of lines and curves heading to the distant horizon; all of this ended with a vast mountain wrapped in the fog and low clouds. I stopped, parked the car on the side of the road, set up my tripod and installed my long focal lens. I used a focal length of 128 mm (35 mm equivalent) to frame the scene properly. Finally, I overexposed by 2/3 of a stop to have a perfect histogram.

For me, the Scottish Highlands is a real photographers' paradise, even in moody weather.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now