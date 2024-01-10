Midway, Utah, USA

This image was shot on January 16th, 2019, near my home in Heber Valley, Utah. After a failed sunrise shoot at Deer Creek Reservoir, I made my way home through Midway.

Usually, you can see homes and a ranch in the background in this scene. The fog and fresh snow from the night before created this simple, clean, minimalist landscape this morning.

The rising sun behind me filled the view with soft light. I quickly set up and composed the shot using the S curve of the stream to create a leading line up to the frosted tree, which would reappear as the morning fog ebbed and flowed. It was such a quiet moment.

I love the simplicity of winter. The fresh snow cleans and declutters the frozen landscapes. This is a spot I drive by frequently but don't often shoot. But on this January morning, the right elements came together.

Heber Valley, Utah, is a photographer's paradise in all seasons. Located in Utah's Wasatch Mountains, the valley sits beneath majestic Mount Timpanogos, often photographed from Deer Creek Reservoir. The Provo River meanders through the valley and offers excellent fishing and photographic opportunities.

Winter can be excellent with the snow-capped peaks. The spring green in the Wasatch Back is hard to beat. It almost feels like the Swiss Alps. Summer wildflowers start to bloom in the Valleys but fill in the alpine meadows as the season progresses.

Autumn is many photographers' favorite in Northern Utah. The reds turn first in late September; the aspen glades turn to gold in October. There are plenty of roadside views as well as incredible hikes.

