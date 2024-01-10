Hocking Hills State Park, Logan, Ohio, USA

Several times, I have visited Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio. Most of these visits were between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard it was also a lovely winter destination, so my wife and I planned to try it out during the second week of February 2021. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not-so-wintery weather well above freezing. As we got closer, however, the forecast changed, and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations.

We arrived on a Sunday afternoon and settled into our cabin. Several separate areas make up the park, including Old Man's Cave.

The pathway and stairs were heavily covered by ice, making it rather hazardous, but we had ice cleats for our boots. There was ice along low cliff walls and from any flowing water on the way.

