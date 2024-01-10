Flamingo Reflection, Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Amboseli, Kenya. The weather was not great during my stay at the Amboseli Park this year and the wind was blowing every day. With the 2 year long drought, waterholes were a sparse sight and visited by various animals during the day, which was awesome.

On my arrival, the only morning the wind was not blowing, we passed a waterhole crowed with flamingoes searching for food. This one caught my eye! While wading gently through the water searching for food, with one eye still peaking out, he was showing a perfect reflection.