Winter In Grand Teton National Park, Moran, Wyoming, USA

Winter in Grand Teton National Park can be brutally cold. These cold temperatures create thick layers of ice on Colter Bay. This layer offers unique winter recreation, including ice fishing, hiking, and snowmobiling.

I set out hiking across Colter Bay one morning. It was unusually warm, and the sun was shining bright. I wanted to capture a picture of the far side of this peninsula. I had never seen the peaks from that angle and was quite determined to do so.

I got about halfway out when I crunched through the top layer of ice. Slush covered my boot. A wave of panic rushed over me. The sunny, warm conditions could have easily melted enough ice, and I could now be in trouble. Luckily, I hadn’t broken through the ice. I turned back to shore, but not before I snapped this photo.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now