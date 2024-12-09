Colorful Moonrise, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

The moon is a lovely and dramatic landscape element. I captured it on November 15th, 2024.

Two days later, on November 17th, a full moon was predicted. Again, I used the Photographers' Ephemeris app to plan the shot. The app showed that the Parc du Bout de l’île, a public park along the river, would be a good location. The moonrise would be at 5:23 p.m.

The weather forecasts were for a partially cloudy sky. In my mind, I bet that I would be able to capture the distant rising moon between the low clouds and the land!

I was very happy to return to this lovely location, a 17-minute ride from home. Eight years ago, I captured an amazing moonrise in this park.

Before departure, I checked my camera bag to see if my wide-angle lens, which produces beautiful star effects, was in, and my 600 mm lens. This last captured this beauty.

And finally, my all-purpose lens 24-200mm. I was ready for all opportunities. I really appreciate the lightweight and portability of my 4/3 gear.

I arrived at the location at 4:45 p.m. I walked to the river shoreline.

I set up my tripod camera with my all-purpose lens 24-200 mm and cable release. I set a 10-stop ND filter on my lens to perform a long exposure. A few minutes before the moonrise, I saw the light issued by the rising moon. I moved my tripod on the shoreline to face the distant trees in the middle of the scene.

I composed the image using a 200 mm focal length and an F/8 aperture. Doing so, the scene had trees on each side. When the moon was over the distant trees, I pressed the shutter. Once again, I used the live-time feature on my Olympus m4/3 camera to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 13 seconds.

Once again, my preparation, planning, and gear familiarity paid off to capture a magic moment.