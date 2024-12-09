    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Colorful Moonrise, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    The moon is a lovely and dramatic landscape element. I captured it on November 15th, 2024.

    Two days later, on November 17th, a full moon was predicted. Again, I used the Photographers' Ephemeris app to plan the shot. The app showed that the Parc du Bout de l’île, a public park along the river, would be a good location. The moonrise would be at 5:23 p.m.

    The weather forecasts were for a partially cloudy sky. In my mind, I bet that I would be able to capture the distant rising moon between the low clouds and the land!

    I was very happy to return to this lovely location, a 17-minute ride from home. Eight years ago, I captured an amazing moonrise in this park.

    Before departure, I checked my camera bag to see if my wide-angle lens, which produces beautiful star effects, was in, and my 600 mm lens. This last captured this beauty.

    And finally, my all-purpose lens 24-200mm. I was ready for all opportunities. I really appreciate the lightweight and portability of my 4/3 gear.

    I arrived at the location at 4:45 p.m. I walked to the river shoreline.

    I set up my tripod camera with my all-purpose lens 24-200 mm and cable release. I set a 10-stop ND filter on my lens to perform a long exposure. A few minutes before the moonrise, I saw the light issued by the rising moon. I moved my tripod on the shoreline to face the distant trees in the middle of the scene.

    I composed the image using a 200 mm focal length and an F/8 aperture. Doing so, the scene had trees on each side. When the moon was over the distant trees, I pressed the shutter. Once again, I used the live-time feature on my Olympus m4/3 camera to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 13 seconds.

    Once again, my preparation, planning, and gear familiarity paid off to capture a magic moment.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®