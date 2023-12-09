Pezzana, Piedmont, Vercelli, Italy

This photograph taken in Pezzana in Piedmont, near Vercelli, shows the wonder of autumn colours due to particular pigments called carotenoids contained within the chromoplasts, plastids of the plant cell that also accumulate xanthophylls and anthocyanins inside them. All these pigments are responsible for the brilliant colours of leaves and flowers.

The suggestive background shows the small wood located next to the Madonna delle Grazie shrine, known in dialect as "Madona da Bas" because Pezzana shows two levels, an upper one "d'an sù" and a lower one, which leads into the land belonging to Regione Lombardia. The macro photography or scene mode option suitable for floral photos without underexposure is recommended.

The area is located along the Via Francigena, travelled by many pilgrims throughout the year who are enthusiastic about admiring such enchanting wildlife landscapes, especially in autumn and spring around this countryside. In addition to these autumnal delights, you can admire the famous "mare a quadretti" in April and May with the Monte Rosa backdrop on particularly clear days.

In order to avoid the risk of unwelcome blurry images, you can use recent ultra-technological smartphones such as the iPhone 12 mini, which is very useful in framing shots instead of the classic wide angle, which also solves problems of size and weight. Pezzana, like the neighbouring Prarolo, also lends itself well to photography for birdwatching and wildlife lovers.

Pezzana's autumn photographs can be taken around the maples in the graveyard with the autumn colours scene mode, which is so brilliant, especially in the sunset, when, thanks to the carotenoids, the red and orange colours will stand out. You won't regret visiting this place.

