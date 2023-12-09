Late Afternoon Light, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

In late November 2023, I wanted to catch the end of daylight, so I set off to the Parc du Bout de l'Ile. This is just a 16-minute drive from my home. As this is near the East end of the island of Montreal, I know from past experience that the landscape is nicely lit by the setting sun in the west. I have already published an image on my portfolio showing this effect.

I walked into the park 10 minutes before sunset and saw the beautifully lit clouds topping leafless trees. I was surprised to see the moon right over the scene, and I was happy to capture this lovely composition in portrait orientation to include the beauty of the layers but exclude other less interesting elements.

I used a 68mm focal length to compose the image handheld. To have a perfect histogram (ETTR), I overexposed by 1.7 stops. I was comfortable with a shutter speed of 1/60sec since there was no wind.

I will certainly go back to this location!

