    Jokulsarlon Lagoon, Iceland
    By Michele Borgarelli

    The Jokulsarlon Lagoon is behind the famous Diamond Beach in Iceland. We were there last week on a gray and rainy day. We scouted the place and in the end, I thought it could be a good day for some intimate landscape.

    I took a few images when this iceberg caught my attention. I saw a human head in it and I love the diverse tonality of blue. The black layer of ice helped to create a separation from the other layers.

