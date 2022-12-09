Jokulsarlon Lagoon, Iceland

The Jokulsarlon Lagoon is behind the famous Diamond Beach in Iceland. We were there last week on a gray and rainy day. We scouted the place and in the end, I thought it could be a good day for some intimate landscape.

I took a few images when this iceberg caught my attention. I saw a human head in it and I love the diverse tonality of blue. The black layer of ice helped to create a separation from the other layers.

