Feather Clouds, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

On October 31, on my way back home from the office. I saw these gorgeous feather clouds above the street. I quickly parked the car and ran to get my camera with my all-purpose lens (24-200mm). When I tried to capture this jewel, my lens could not catch the whole scene. For a minute, I thought about going inside my house to get my wide-angle lens, but I was too afraid to lose the scene. So, handheld, I took 3 shots to do a panorama. Lightroom is very good for stitching photos. As always, I overexposed each shot by 1 stop to have a perfect histogram (ETTR).

It was the first time in my life that I saw such amazing feather clouds. My search on the web revealed interesting information about them: "Cirrus clouds are delicate, feathery clouds made mostly of ice crystals. Their wispy shape comes from wind currents which twist and spread the ice crystals into strands." It was a great moment to capture.

