Red Maple, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

Red Maple was taken on Thimbleberry Farm (our farm in Northern Virginia) in October 2022. Red Maple is one of the works in a series that I am working on, which attempts to incorporate elements of the famous landscape watercolor artist, James Turner, into my photographs.

Turner is known for his expressive colouring & imaginative, sometimes turbulent landscapes. To that end, photographs in this series focus on areas of vividly contrasting colors instead of photorealistic depictions of the subject. In Red Maple, the red maple tree is the focus, & it contrasts with the luminous gold & green light behind it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now