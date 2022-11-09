Autumnal San Juan County, Colorado, USA

This is a pretty well-known location near the town of Silverton, Colorado. I was hoping to get a good shot of the fall colors here this year. So, when I arrived early in the area, I checked it out a few days in a row to see how the fall colors were progressing.

It was also looking like it would make a good stop for our fall colors workshops. So, we stopped there on day one and the colors were good, but the conditions were just ok.

On day three, after shooting snow-covered mountains on the way over Red Mountain Pass, we finally made it back to this spot. There was a break in the storm clouds and the conditions were perfect for a bit.

Thankfully I was able to get some good shots before the clouds rolled back in.

