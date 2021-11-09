Vienna Woods, Northern Limestone Alps, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Vienna Woods are forested highlands that form the northeastern foothills of the Northern Limestone Alps in the states of Lower Austria and Vienna. It was a bright autumn day at the end of October this year when we were hiking in this region. It was a day tour to the summit of Peilstein, a mountain with characteristic precipitous cliff sides to the west. On our way back in the late afternoon we took a rest in a little inn, situated on a meadow at that foot of the mountain. From this place we enjoyed the subtle autumn light on the wooded slope.

