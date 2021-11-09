Gerton, NC, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Hiking in the woods on a beautiful, bright sunny day. There was a chill in the air but the view was so inviting. Everywhere I looked the colors were beckoning to me.

I always try to remember to look behind me when I am photographing so that I don't miss anything by putting my entire concentration on what is in front of me. Sometimes I remember to look above me. In this case the colors were a wow-almost as if the trees were showing off their finery. It was a multicultural experience of colors and trees!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now