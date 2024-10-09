    Search
    Mesa Arch, Canyonlands, Utah, USA
    By Tamara Cutler

    We arrived in the dark to photograph the famous arch, but unfortunately, it was already occupied. Someone was sitting in the middle and had "set up shop" to get a selfie at sunrise. We were debating what to do when another photographer arrived and convinced her to move back a bit so we could all enjoy the view.

    I took the "iconic" shot first, with the arch prominent. Afterwards, I noticed the way the light was falling across the valley and zoomed in a little bit to tell that story instead. I ended up being even happier with this one!

