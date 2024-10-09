Mesa Arch, Canyonlands, Utah, USA

We arrived in the dark to photograph the famous arch, but unfortunately, it was already occupied. Someone was sitting in the middle and had "set up shop" to get a selfie at sunrise. We were debating what to do when another photographer arrived and convinced her to move back a bit so we could all enjoy the view.
I took the "iconic" shot first, with the arch prominent. Afterwards, I noticed the way the light was falling across the valley and zoomed in a little bit to tell that story instead. I ended up being even happier with this one!
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours