Kaza, Lahul Spiti DIst, Himachal Pradesh, India

Lahul Spiti District is famous for its Himalayan landscapes and its culture. Kaza being the biggest township of this extremely beautiful district, it automatically attracts lot of tourist and hiker for their base camp.

It was April'21, I spent about 10 days exploring Spiti valley, Pin Valley. Like many others I also stationed in Kaza for few days. It was one of such morning, I wake up and saw the Spiti river bed looks absolutely gorgeous after overnight snowfall. I went out to capture the moment with my Sony A7III attached with Sigma 1424 Art series lens.

