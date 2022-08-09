Ice Shoves, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms but ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up.

The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice is tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.

2022 had not been a great winter for photographing ice until this extensive ice shove formed on a reef next to the Little Sister Islands. It was over a mile from shore and surrounded by broken ice and some open water so it was available to explore only from the air. This one lasted about 10 days from when I first saw it and I explored it with my drone every late afternoon until dark whenever the weather and wind were favorable.

I ended up with many images I liked from my trips out to the shoves and this evening was my last visit out there. It was getting dark and clouds from an approaching snowstorm were rolling in but when I turned towards home I saw this and even though my battery was getting quite low, I took a couple minutes to refine the composition and made this final photo of these massive shoves.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now