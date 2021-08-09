Heartland Quay, Devon, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

My wife has family in England and we have visited there four times now. The second to last trip was in 1995 though, and she wanted to go again in 2019, which we did from late April to early May. During the other trips, we were in places from London to Wales to Scotland. This time, she wanted to see the south coast. I worked up a number of nice locations to fill a week and a half following some time in London again.

In the afternoon of one of the days toward the end of the trip, we arrived at Heartland Quay, on the north west Devon coast. The geology of the area consists of originally horizontal layers of rock that have been folded and are now at a rather high angle. There are nice rock formations here out in the water, and some cliffs, but the tide was low and the scene did not present at its best. We also had trouble finding the way to another point of interest nearby, so we decided to spend the next day in this area again instead of going on.

That next day we visited the Quay in the morning with the tide higher, and it made all the difference. The rock features that were connected to the shore at low tide were isolated out in the water. The sky was much nicer too. This shot is a longer exposure to smooth out the waves on the rocks. The spring wildflowers were a bonus.

It was pretty windy that day and I noticed that after an hour or so of shooting the nice clouds had mostly blown away. It was one of several experiences I have had where the best shots came very shortly after arriving at a location.

