Saltby, England

I had been photographing brown hares in this field a couple of days before this photograph. I was taken by the stark silhouette of this tree and decided to return when the weather looked favourable and with a tripod so that I could focus and stack several shots to get sharpness from front to back.

The weather was indeed perfect for a winter photograph, the rain clearing to leave a near-perfect rainbow. Consistently photographing close to home in a fairly flat landscape keeps me focused on small details that can create a dramatic image. A telephoto lens was used at 200mm (300 full frame equivalent) to remove a lot of uninteresting foreground.

