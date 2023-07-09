    Search
    Adriatic Sea, Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
    By Kim Sosin

    I was visiting Dubrovnik, Croatia and was standing on a hill above the Adriatic Sea, looking out at the water. At first, the sea and the sky were of the same amazing blue, and the slight haze created a condition such that I could not tell where the sea ended, and the sky began. But as I watched, a shaft of sunlight broke through the clouds, revealing the horizon and lighting a small island's cliffs. Unfortunately, I'd left my Canon R6 in the vehicle and immediately took the photo with my new iPhone. By the time I got my Canon, the scene was gone, so I was glad I followed the advice of taking the photo with the camera you have at hand!

