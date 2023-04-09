Livigno, Valtellina, Italy

Livigno is an Italian mountain resort considered a jewel of the Alta Valtellina. It is located between the Stelvio and the Engadine. Among Europe's most renowned winter resorts, it offers sports activities, shopping and local gastronomic specialities. Thanks to its geographical position and particularly suitable climate, Livigno offers long periods with abundant natural snow integrated with phases of artificial snow which allow you to practice various sports for many months.

In the heart of the Alpine chain, between Italy and Switzerland, Livigno is often referred to as "Little Tibet" due to its peculiar morphological characteristics: a vast plateau at an altitude of 1,800 metres, surrounded by spectacular peaks which often exceeds 3,000 metres. This image was taken during a not-very-clear winter day characterized by intense cold, twilight and the sun, which occasionally appeared in the sky. A photo was taken with Nikon D5100 snow scene mode to emphasize the winter landscape.

I really love mountain villages with wooden houses and delightful chalets with lit fireplaces; it seems to go back, retracing a better world, in the warmth of Mother Nature, in the shadow of her wings. The magical world of the mountains, far from the cities' chaos, delinquency, quarrels, and deafening noises.

It's the life I've always wanted, a house in the snow, lots of animals, a view of majestic mountains, the purity of the peaks, and the harmony of the valleys. This is a true luxury for one person. True luck in life, along with good health.

