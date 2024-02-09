Kirjkjufellfoss, Snaefellnes, Iceland

This was a truly freezing cold morning at Kirkjufellfoss looking out to Kirkjufell. I've shot this location quite a few times now, and this was by far the coldest I've been there.

I'd tried to get this same shot the day before, but the weather suddenly closed in, the sky disappeared, and it started pouring down, so I abandoned ship for that day.

The pre-sunrise light on the following morning, though, had been incredible. It was really worth coming back to the same location; thankfully, the big 'ice boulders' in the foreground that I wanted to use hadn't been disturbed – the freezing weather ensured they hadn't melted and remained on the rocks above the river.

A truly fabulous morning for photography. One thing about this place is that it looks different each time you visit; you never know what kind of strange wonders you will encounter.

