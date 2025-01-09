Pigeon Point Lighthouse, California, USA

After a long day of driving behind me, Pigeon Point Lighthouse was marked on my map as one of my final stops before reaching my campground. From travelling all across Point Reyes National Seashore to my first time in San Francisco, witnessing the Golden Gate Bridge, I continued south down the coast toward my final destination - Big Sur. I maybe could have planned another night in between instead of trekking all that distance in one day, but I really wasn't expecting to be so amazed by the landscape and scenery. After all, I was doing this trip to see Big Sur. However, the wildflowers flourished along the California coast, making it impossible not to stop almost every 10 minutes for another photo. I knew I would be running out of daylight to set up my camp. So I committed to the lighthouses as stops I would have to make and maybe a few more spectacular viewpoints.

I love the way that the wildflowers brighten the foreground of this photo and how the vibrant grass curves over the small cliffs forming the shoreline, more like moss on a rock rather than a grassy meadow. The sun was at just the right place to highlight the coastline. The lighthouse itself, unfortunately, was undergoing some maintenance, which was disappointing, but I didn't let that stop me from capturing these photos. If anything, it adds to the vibrant colours of the land and the shore. I hope to get back when the lighthouse is in its full glory, but I knew I'd regret not capturing this beautiful scene, where everything else lined up perfectly.